Arbutus block evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday

An Arbutus block was evacuated Wednesday morning after a high pressure gas leak was reported in the area, Baltimore County officials said.

Baltimore County fire crews were called at 10:49 a.m. to the 5400 block of Link Avenue for a high pressure gas leak, and they evacuated the block, a fire department spokeswoman said. The fire department remained in the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, monitoring the air, the department said.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company crews are investigating the cause of the leak, keeping residents out of their homes, the county said.

A bus has been made available to residents and their pets to wait until they can return to their homes.

Traffic between June Road to Walnut Avenue has been shut down, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5