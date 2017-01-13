Civil trial scheduled for 2018 in lawsuit filed by Korryn Gaines' family

A 10-day jury trial has been scheduled for next year in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Korryn Gaines.

At a scheduling conference in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Friday, the trial was set for Feb. 5, 2018, according to lawyers representing the family and the county.

Gaines, 23, was shot and killed by a county tactical officer, Royce Ruby Jr., during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in August. Ruby also shot Gaines' 5-year-old son when he fired at Gaines.

The lawsuit names four defendants – the county, Ruby, and two other county police officers, John Dowell and Allen Griffin.

Dowell and Griffin initially went to the apartment to serve warrants on Gaines and her fiance, Kareem Courtney.

County prosecutors filed no criminal charges against any officers in the shooting.

The county has declined to comment on the pending litigation.

