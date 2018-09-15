Woman killed in one-car crash in Freeland in Baltimore County

A woman died after crashing her car in northern Baltimore County on Friday afternoon, police said.

A person driving in the Freeland area called 911 at 1:42 p.m. after seeing a crashed Subaru Forester on Middletown Road near Rockdale Road, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police believe that the driver of the Subaru went off the roadway, hit a pole and a fence and then flipped over. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

The driver, 63-year-old Susan Lynne Murray of Glen Rock, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

