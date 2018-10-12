Baltimore County hosts 7 free flu shot clinics Saturday

The Baltimore County government is offering free flu shots at seven locations around the county on Saturday.
The “Super Saturday” flu shot clinics will run from 9 a.m. until noon. County health workers will offer the flu shots to those who are medically eligible and six months old or older on a first-come, first-served basis.
The locations are:
» Drumcastle Government Center, 6401 York Road in Towson.
» Dundalk Middle School, 7400 Dunmanway.
» Hereford Middle School, 712 Corbett Road in Monkton.
» Lansdowne Middle School, 2400 Lansdowne Road.
» Middle River Middle School, 800 Middle River Road.
» Pikesville Middle School, 7701 Seven Mile Lane.
» Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive.
Health officials encourage everyone who is eligible to get a flu shot each year, as the vaccine changes each year in an attempt to match the flu viruses that are circulating.
For information, call 410-887-2243 or visit baltimorecountymd.gov/flushot.
For more information about the flu and flu shots, click here.