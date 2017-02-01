Officials: Two men dead after fires since Friday in Baltimore County

Two men have died in fires since Friday, one in Middle River and another in Parkville, Baltimore County police said.

On Tuesday, 56-year-old David Meredith Smith, of the 2600 block of E. Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville, died of injuries suffered in an apartment fire at the same address.

Baltimore County fire officials said the fire was accidental, and was caused by "careless smoking."

The fire started in the Smiths' bedroom around 4 p.m. — on the third floor of the garden-style apartment building — and was mostly contained to that unit, officials said.

On Jan. 27, 67-year-old Howard Francis Holehan, of the 10000 block of Crane Lane in Middle River, died of injuries suffered in a fire at his home.

That fire, officials said, was also accidental, and was "caused by careless use of smoking materials."

Fire Department crews responded to the Crane Lane home at about 5:35 p.m. Holehan was declared dead at the scene, police said. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.