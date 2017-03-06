Victim in fatal Parkville house fire identified as 28-year-old man

Authorities on Monday identified the victim of a fatal Parkville-area house fire Sunday as a 28-year-old man.

Daniel James Hutchins was found dead by Baltimore County firefighters on the second floor master bedroom of his home in 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, fire officials said.

A dog also died in the one-alarm blaze, they said. Two other people and another dog were on the first floor and escaped as the home's stairway collapsed. Hutchins was upstairs, officials said.

Firefighters went to the home at 3:44 a.m. Sunday, finding it engulfed in flames. Officials said firefighters could not enter for about an hour because the fire was too intense.

Once they got inside, they found multiple holes in the floor caused by the fire, and a hole in the roof that was 20 feet by 10 feet. At one point, commanders ordered all personnel to evacuate because of safety concerns, authorities said.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire but say it was not intentionally set.

