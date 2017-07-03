Kyrle Preis confirmed as Baltimore County fire chief

The Baltimore County Council on Monday confirmed Kyrle W. Preis III as chief of the county fire department in a 7-0 vote.

Preis had been been named acting chief by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz to replace Chief John Hohman, who retired. Preis now takes over the department Tuesday, commanding 1,000 career and 2,000 volunteer members of the county fire service.

In a statement, Kamenetz called Preis a leader in both fire suppression and emergency medical services.

"He combines solid technical skills with a real knack for communication and a collaborative leadership style that drives positive results," Kamenetz said. "Chief Preis is also committed to the continued diversification of our fire department."

Preis, a Kingsville resident, has nearly 27 years of service with the county. He was named assistant fire chief in 2012.

He joined the fire department in 1990 as an EMT at the Fullerton station. He has a bachelor's degree in fire service administration from the University of Maryland, and a master's in public safety administration from Lewis University in Illinois.

