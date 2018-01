Baltimore County firefighters responded to an attic fire in Sparrows Point on Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2500 block of N. Snyder Avenue at around 5:50 p.m., said Fire Director Tom Ramey.

The fire was under control within about a half-hour, he said, and no injuries were reported.

CAPTION President Trump initially disparaged Western Maryland’s Camp David. The woodsy location was converted into a presidential retreat by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940s. Trump was more positive after his first visit in June. Trump will host congressional leaders at Camp David this weekend. President Trump initially disparaged Western Maryland’s Camp David. The woodsy location was converted into a presidential retreat by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940s. Trump was more positive after his first visit in June. Trump will host congressional leaders at Camp David this weekend. CAPTION In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say indicted state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business, before becoming an FBI cooperator and upending an investigation into someone who was paying bribes to push legislation. (Ulysses Muñoz, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say indicted state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business, before becoming an FBI cooperator and upending an investigation into someone who was paying bribes to push legislation. (Ulysses Muñoz, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video)

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman