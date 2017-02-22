Rosedale tire shop fire revives after being put out

Baltimore County firefighters remained at a Rosedale tire shop after the building caught fire a second time Wednesday afternoon, the department said.

Crews were called at 11:53 a.m. to the All Service Tire store at 8211 Pulaski Highway, where they put out the blaze, but it restarted, Baltimore County officials said.

The State Highway Administration reported that Pulaski Highway was closed in both directions near Batavia Farms Road, and that the closure could last into the evening rush hour.

About 150 fire personnel and 50 pieces of equipment were dispatched to fight the blaze.

The store owner, Osman Rosa, said he did not know how the fire started but was concerned about the extent of the damage.

"This is how I feed my family," he said.

Rosa said no one was hurt. "Thank God for that," he said, putting his hands together as if to pray.

