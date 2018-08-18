2 killed in separate crashes in Baltimore County, police say

Two motorists were killed in separate collisions in Baltimore County on Friday night and Saturday, police said.

The first crash occurred Friday at 9:20 p.m. on Liberty Road near Florida Road.

A preliminary investigation by county police indicates that a motorcyclist was traveling east along Liberty Road when a 2018 Toyota Corolla driving west attempted to turn left into a gas station.

The motorcyclist — Rudy Anthony Coles, 48, of the 500 block of Valcour Road — “skidded into the front corner of the Corolla, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle,” police said.

Coles was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Corolla driver was not injured.

The Saturday crash occurred in White Hall around 9:45 a.m. when a Honda Civic travelling south on Troyer Road crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban.

“Both vehicles traveled off the roadway into a field,” police said.

The Civic driver — Ruth Barbara Ringler of the 17000 block of Troyer Road — was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Suburban driver was not injured, police said.

Baltimore County police are continuing to investigate both incidents.

