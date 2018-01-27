Man, 30, dead after car he was riding in struck ambulance in Dundalk

A 30-year-old man is dead after the car he was riding in struck a Baltimore County fire department ambulance just before midnight Friday, police said.

Police believe the driver of the car was under the influence.

The crash occurred late Friday, just before midnight, the the 200 block of Wise Avenue in the Dundalk area, police said. Medic No. 275 was returning to the Wise Avenue Volunteer Company, backing into the building with its emergency lights on, when a 2012 Hyundai accent struck the rear driver’s side area of the ambulance, police said.

A passenger of the Hyundai, which was traveling west on Wise Avenue, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as James Franklin Pettie, III, of Melbourne Road in Dundalk.

Two fire department personnel inside the ambulance at the time of the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was charged with driving under the influence, police said. He wasn’t immediately identified by police.

