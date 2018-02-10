Two dead after crash on I-695 near Reisterstown Road

Two people died early Saturday morning in a crash on the Baltimore Beltway near Reisterstown Road, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers went to the single vehicle crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 shortly after 2 a.m. They found a 2017 Hyundai that had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.

Two people were inside the car, and both died of their injuries at the scene, police said. Their names have not yet been released.

Investigators believe the driver tried to switch multiple lanes to take the Reisterstown Road exit and lost control of the car.

Police have not yet been able to locate any witnesses, and ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

