Man killed in Halethorpe car crash

A Pikesville man was killed in a car crash in Halethorpe on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said a 2010 Nissan Armada was southbound on Southwestern Boulevard around 5:44 p.m. when it missed the ramp to westbound Interstate 695 and hit the concrete bridge pier of the I-695 overpass.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The driver and the front-seat passenger were both critically injured and remain hospitalized on Monday.

A rear seat passenger, Aleksandr Nizhnikov, 45, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

