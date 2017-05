A man was killed in a single vehicle car crash in Baltimore County on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Falls Road near Brick Store Road, near the Prettyboy Reservoir Park. An Acura RDX was traveling north on Falls Road when the car left the road, struck a fence and rolled several times.

Jehu Cortez-Rogel, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was the only occupant of the car.

