Laurel woman killed in Baltimore County car crash

A Laurel woman was killed in a car crash on Washington Boulevard at Interstate 195 on Saturday evening, Baltimore County police said.

The woman was a passenger in a 1994 Chevrolet Corvette when a 2004 Toyota Avalon struck the car on the passenger side. The driver of the Avalon had been attempting to cross traffic and enter the Interstate 195 ramp.

Donna Lynn Corbin, 56, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver was also injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Avalon was not injured. Baltimore County's Crash Investigation Team is investigating.

