Woman killed in crash near Hampstead

A woman was killed when her car went off the road near Hampstead early Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, had been driving her 2004 Honda Pilot on Blackrock Road near Grace Road when the car left the road and overturned, police said. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the only occupant, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Baltimore County police did not give a cause for the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

