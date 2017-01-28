2 killed, 1 critically injured in separate crashes on Liberty Road

Separate crashes on Liberty Road in Randallstown on Friday night left one boy and one man dead, and a woman critically injured, police said.

In the first crash, at about 9 p.m. near Marriottsville Road, a 19-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were riding together on one bicycle, heading west on Liberty Road. They were struck by a 2002 Nissan Ultima, also traveling west, killing the boy and seriously injuring the woman, police said.

The boy, identified as Jamal Quentin Anderson of the 3900 block of Red Deer Circle in Randallstown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition, police said.

Conrad Oliver Antonio Thorpe, 23, of the 3600 block of Waterwheel Square in Randallstown, remained at the scene. Police said he was charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. No other information was available Saturday in online court records.

Three hours later, just down the road, a vehicle crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision that killed a Randallstown man.

The second crash occurred just before midnight near Offutt Road when a 2012 Hyundai Tucson traveling east crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an MTA transport van traveling west.

The sole passenger of the van was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver, who had no visible injuries, was also transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as William Thomas Rideout, 44, of the 3500 block of Carriage Hill Circle, was transported to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate both incidents.