Pennsylvania man killed in crash along I-95 in Baltimore County

A Pennsylvania man was killed Monday morning after a car crash in Baltimore County, police said.

Alexander Mitchell, a 34-year-old from Beaver, Pa., was stopped along north Interstate 95 when a car traveling in the same direction was unable to stop and struck Mitchell's vehicle from behind, police said.

Mitchell was taken to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Harford County where he died. Two other passengers were in the car driven by Mitchell and were both transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing, police said.