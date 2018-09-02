Edgewood man dead after crash in Baltimore County

A 54-year-old Edgewood man was killed early Sunday morning after a crash in Baltimore County, police said.

Jose Vicente Alvarenga Cruz, of the 1200 block of Hanson Road, died after the 2002 Honda Civic he was driving eastbound on Philadelphia Road crossed the road, colliding with a 2013 Isuzu cargo box truck traveling in the westbound lane, police said.

The Honda Civic was then struck by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling eastbound on Philadelphia Road, police said. That impact pushed the Honda Civic into a parked Honda CRV.

Police said the driver of the truck was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Crown Victoria was not injured.

Baltimore County Crash Team officers are continuing their investigation.

