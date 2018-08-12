18-year-old killed in Towson car crash

A one-car crash left a man dead in Towson early Sunday morning, police said.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Andrea J. Bylen said a preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2006 Volvo station wagon was traveling east on Seminary Avenue near Aintree Road when it left the road and struck several fixed objects, including a tree.

Police and medics responded immediately to a call that came in shortly after 1 a.m., and the driver of the car was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Stephen Robert Bogusky III, 18, of the 700 block of Milldam Road in Towson.

Members of the Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team are investigating the cause of the collision.

