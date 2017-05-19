Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Essex

A 23-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Essex.

Police said Friday that Ronald Kevin Parris III was pronounced dead at Franklin Square Hospital after being involved in a crash on Martin Boulevard at Kelso Drive.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Hyundai Sonata and Ford F-450 truck crashed around 4:15 p.m.

Parris was a passenger in the Hyundai. The 25-year-old driver and a 4- year-old passenger were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries.

Three people in the truck were not injured.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger