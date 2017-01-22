Md. casinos are pumping out billions for education. So why are there school budget deficits?
Baltimore County Police investigate possible explosion inside Essex home

Police are investigating a possible explosion in an Essex home.

Police evacuated people from their homes on an Essex block Sunday after an explosion was reported inside a house and a man inside refused to come out.

The man ultimately surrendered and has not yet been charged.

Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. for an explosion in a house in the first block of Cardinal Road, Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson said. When they arrived, a man inside refused to come out.

Homes in the block were evacuated for about an hour until police determined it was safe. Vinson said around 8:30 p.m. that police had not yet been inside the home and could not determine what happened.

