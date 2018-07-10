Brochin asks for full manual recount in Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive

State Sen. Jim Brochin’s campaign has requested a manual recount of the nearly 85,000 ballots cast in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive — a race Brochin appeared to lose by nine votes.

“We’re asking for a full manual recount for every vote that was made,” Tim Hodge, an attorney for the Brochin campaign, said Tuesday. “There’s going to be a paper recount of all the votes from early voting, election day, absentees and provisionals.”

Brochin, of Cockeysville, lost the Democratic primary to former state Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. of Dundalk in numbers released Friday by the county Board of Elections.

County Councilwoman Vicki Almond of Reisterstown was 960 votes behind Brochin, and Carney resident Kevin Marron received just 2,135 votes.

County elections officials certified the election results Tuesday morning and the Brochin team filed its recount request just hours later.

Hodge said he expected the recount could begin as early as Thursday and could last five or six days.

Teams of election judges will review the paper ballots and tally the results. They’ll only look at the votes in the Democratic primary for county executive.

“This way, I think we ensure on a recount that every vote gets counted,” Hodge said. “Again, to be sure that the numbers are correct.”

The winner of the Democratic primary faces Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr., who handily defeated state Del. Pat McDonough in the Republican primary.

This story will be updated.

