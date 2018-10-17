Air campaign: Baltimore County executive candidates Olszewski, Redmer to face in radio debates

Baltimore County executive candidates Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Al Redmer Jr. are capping off a marathon series of debates and forums with a pair of radio debates over the next week.

Olszewski, a Democrat, and Redmer, a Republican, will face off on “The Larry Young Show” on WOLB (1010 AM) at 8 a.m. Thursday.

They’ll debate again live on “Midday” on WYPR (88.1 FM) at noon Monday.

Olszewski and Redmer are vying to succeed County Executive Don Mohler, a Democrat who was appointed to the position following the death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in May. At the time of his death, Kamenetz was completing his second term as county executive and was running for governor.

Olszewski and Redmer, both former state delegates, have appeared together about a dozen times this fall to make their case to voters. The debate on “Midday” is their final scheduled appearance before voting begins.

Early voting runs from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 6.

They participated in one televised debate at WBFF studios in Baltimore, which is posted at https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/town-hall-baltimore-county-executive-debate.

