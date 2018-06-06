Baltimore County executive candidates to debate Wednesday

Four of the top candidates for Baltimore County executive will face each other in a debate Wednesday.

The three leading Democrats will appear: County Councilwoman Vicki Almond, state Sen. Jim Brochin and former state Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr.

They’ll be joined by Republican Del. Pat McDonough. The other Republican in the race, insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr., declined to participate.

Redmer initially cited a scheduling conflict, but later sent a letter to The Baltimore Sun saying he would not share a stage with McDonough. Redmer claims McDonough has been spreading falsehoods about his candidacy.

McDonough filed a complaint with ethics officials alleging that Redmer has been campaigning on state time, but has not offered any evidence to back up his claim. Redmer has denied any wrongdoing.

The debate is sponsored by The Baltimore Sun, WJZ and the University of Baltimore, which will host the event at 11 a.m.

The debate will be live streamed on The Baltimore Sun’s website, baltimoresun.com.

The candidates are vying for the chance to lead Maryland’s third-most populous jurisdiction and oversee a $3 billion budget.

The county executive’s seat is open this year because the late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz was barred from running again due to term limits. Kamenetz was a leading candidate for governor when he died of sudden cardiac arrest on May 10.

The Baltimore County Council appointed Don Mohler, Kamenetz’s chief of staff, to complete the remainder of Kamenetz’s term, which ends in early December.

