Baltimore County executive candidates Redmer, Olszewski to debate Tuesday in Catonsville

The candidates for Baltimore County executive will face off Tuesday in their first formal debate of the general election season.

Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Republican Al Redmer Jr. will participate in the debate at 3:30 p.m. in the Arts Building lounge at the Community College of Baltimore County’s Catonsville campus.

The debate is open to students, staff and the general public.

Redmer and Olszewski are vying to lead the state’s third-most populous jurisdiction. The winner will succeed County Executive Don Mohler, a Democrat who was appointed to fill the remainder of the term of the late Kevin Kamenetz, who died from cardiac arrest in May.

Early voting begins Oct. 25 with the general election scheduled for Nov. 6

