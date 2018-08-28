Olszewski has more cash than Redmer in Baltimore County executive campaign

In the race for Baltimore County executive, Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr. has more than three times as much campaign cash to spend as Republican Al Redmer Jr., according to fundraising tallies the candidates provided on Tuesday.

Olszewski, who survived a bruising Democratic primary by just 17 votes, plans to report that he has about $420,000 in the bank heading into the final months before the Nov. 6 general election.

Redmer has reported having a little more than $118,000 in the bank.

Maryland campaigns are required to file their latest campaign finance reports by midnight Tuesday to the state Board of Elections. The reports cover campaign fundraising and expenses from June 11 — just before the June 26 primary election — through last week.

Redmer filed his report early, reporting that he raised more than $195,000 from campaign contributors during that time period. He spent about $130,000, most of it on typical campaign expenses such as staff, fundraising, and newspaper, radio and digital advertising. He also spent money on brochures, direct mail and robo-calls, according to the campaign’s report.

Olszewski hadn’t yet filed his report at mid-day on Tuesday. But campaign officials said they would report raising $562,000 during the period.

Olszewski, a former teacher and state delegate from Dundalk, is facing Redmer, the state insurance commissioner from Middle River, in the race to lead Maryland’s third-largest jurisdiction.

The winner will succeed County Executive Don Mohler, who was appointed to the job in May when County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died from cardiac arrest. Mohler is finishing Kamenetz’s term, which runs through December.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 6, with early voting beginning Oct. 25.

