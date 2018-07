A Baltimore County firefighter suffered heat exhaustion when responding to a fire in Essex on Sunday, the fire department said.

Crews responded to a fire at 602 Dunwich Way on Sunday afternoon, the fire department said. The firefighter was evaluated and released at the scene, and the fire was under control, the department said.

A heat wave brought temperatures in the high 90s on Sunday. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, with heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees.