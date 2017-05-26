Baltimore County make arrest in Essex shooting that hospitalized man

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a May 20 shooting in Essex, Baltimore County police said Friday. Montez Deonta Harrell faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and gun violations.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sugarwood Circle. The male victim was shot once in the upper body. He remains hospitalized, police said.

Investigators say they believe Harrell and the victim knew each other, but police said they do not know what led to the shooting.

Harrell was being held without bond at the county detention center. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

