Still no victor in Democratic county executive primary as Baltimore County's final votes are tallied

There was still no winner in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive Friday afternoon as election judges tallied the final ballots.

Heading into the last day of counting absentee and provisional ballots, former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. held a slim, 42-vote lead over state Sen. Jim Brochin. County Councilwoman Vicki Almond was in third, 1,059 votes behind Olszewski.

Election judges counted votes from about 900 remaining absentee ballots from voters of all parties on Friday. But officials found a discrepancy between the number of paper ballots and the number of votes recorded by scanners.

So officials decided to re-scan the absentee ballots. They moved scanners into another room so the counting of about 1,300 Democratic provisional ballots could begin at 3 p.m. in the main canvass room at the county elections office in Hunt Valley.

A couple of dozen people observed the process, including representatives for each of the three campaigns, attorneys, reporters and a couple of candidates for other offices.

“I’m sorry we’re going later than we should have, or wanted to, but we want to get it right,” Katie Brown, the county elections director, told the observers.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr., who defeated Del. Pat McDonough in the GOP primary last week.

The next county executive will succeed Don Mohler, who was appointed to the job in May following the death of Kevin Kamenetz. Kamenetz, a Democrat, died May 10 after suffering cardiac arrest. He was completing a second term as county executive and running for governor.

