15,000 gallons of sewage spills in Edgemere after days of heavy rainfall

About 15,000 gallons of sewage spilled out of a manhole in Edgemere on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some of it reaching the Back River, Baltimore County officials said.

After several days of heavy rainfall, sewage began discharging out of a manhole in the 3000 block of Wells Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The sewage spill continued until 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Baltimore County utility crews set up a “pump around” to relieve the pipes where the spill was occurring, but some of the sewage reached the Back River.

