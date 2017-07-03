Old Seagram's distillery in Dundalk catches fire

Baltimore County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the old Seagram’s distillery in Dundalk early Monday morning, officials said.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze, which broke out about 5:30 a.m. at the vacant plant in the 7000 block of Sollers Point Road, fire officials said. The flames were doused in just under an hour. No one was reported injured.

The cause is under investigation.

It’s not the first fire at the blighted site, which has remained vacant since the distillery closed and other businesses — a welder, a print shop, a lawn care company and a furniture refinisher — left in the early 1990s.

Neighbors have complained about graffiti, overgrown weeds, broken fences and other issues. It has been eyed for several developments over the years, including residences and sports fields.

Sollers Investors LLC, which owns the property, is in the approvals process for a 185-unit townhouse development at the site called the Foundry Station. The owners could not be reached to comment Monday morning.

