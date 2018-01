Baltimore County fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire in Dundalk, fire officials said Sunday on Twitter.

Crews were on location in the unit block of Highshire Court in Dundalk for a fire in a rowhome. The fire started in the end of a group of rowhomes and spread to two additional homes, fire officials said.

Officials said one civilian was transported to the hospital with a minor, non life-threatening burn injury.

This post will be updated.