Remains of Air Force commander from Baltimore to be interred at Veterans Day event at Dulaney Valley

The remains of an Air Force major general from Baltimore who died three years ago will be interred in a new veterans cremation garden during a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Maj. Gen. Alfred J. “Buddy” Stewart was a 1977 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and a 1981 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy who, during his 32-year Air Force career, was assigned to a command positions in the United States, Africa, Asia, Europe and Iran-Iraq.

He flew more than 3,000 hours in various aircraft and received military honors and decorations including the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service medal and Order of the Sword.

Stewart’s last post was as commander of the Air Force personnel center at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012, and died in March 2014 at age 55.

A military funeral was held in San Antonio, where a portion of his ashes were spread. A set of cremains were given to both his widow, who lives in Texas, and his mother, Sandra Stewart, of Maryland.

Officials at Dulaney Valley said that Sandra Stewart had sought to find a local resting place for her son’s cremains, and earlier this year asked the memorial gardens for help.

She and staff at the gardens decided to make Stewart’s internment the focal point of a Veterans Day commemoration.

He will be the first veteran interred in Dulaney Valley’s Garden of Honor, an extension of its Field of Honor where 3,500 veterans are currently buried. The garden is marked with a memorial depicting the image of Marines raising the U.S. flag at Iwo Jima and includes an insignia for each branch of the U.S. military.

The Veterans Day event is open to the public, and will be held at 11 a.m., at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium. The ceremony will take place in the chapel located inside the gardens’ mausoleum.