Woman accused of DUI in fatal Baltimore County crash had been ordered to 'totally abstain' from alcohol, drugs

The woman charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in a recent crash that killed a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother had been ordered by a judge to abstain from drugs and alcohol, court records show.

Callie Noble Schwarzman, a 22-year-old Lutherville-Timonium woman, was still under supervised probation from a 2017 DUI arrest when police say she drove her SUV off the road in a residential Baltimore County neighborhood and struck 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis and 60-year-old Deborah Limmer while they were on a walk Monday morning.

Limmer had been pushing her granddaughter in a stroller on the sidewalk along Girdwood Road, near Dulaney High School, at about 6:50 a.m.

Schwarzman now faces charges that include driving while impaired by alcohol and controlled dangerous substances, negligent manslaughter by automobile and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and alcohol.

Baltimore County police initially arrested her Tuesday on charges that she violated probation for the 2017 drunken-driving offense in Carroll County.

A representative of the Baltimore County state’s attorney’s office wrote in a July 23 letter to Carroll County Judge Brian D. Green that Schwarzman admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking alcohol and taking a Percocet tablet the night before Monday’s crash, court records show.

Green had previously ordered Schwarzman to “totally abstain from alcohol and abusive use of any drug” as part of a supervised probation agreement from the 2017 charge. She was also required to submit to drug testing and enroll in a treatment program. Her probation, supervised by the Division of Parole and Probation in Westminster, was set to run through Sept. 14.

Schwarzman told investigators she was on her way to a methadone clinic at the time of Monday’s crash. The results of a blood sample are pending. A lawyer for Schwarzman was not listed in online court records.

Witnesses told police Schwarzman “drove erratically and at a high rate of speed” in the residential neighborhood where there is a 25 mph speed limit.

As part of the standard conditions of supervised probation, Schwarzman was supposed to “obey all laws and incur no serious motor violation.”

She was charged in February with failing to stop after an accident, driving on a suspended license and other counts. Her trial was scheduled for June 19, but she didn’t show up to court. She was arrested July 10 — about two weeks before the fatal crash — on an outstanding warrant.

“She was released on her own recognizance the following day,” Matthew Darnbrough, of the county state’s attorney’s office, wrote to Green.

Neighbors have launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs for Limmer and her granddaughter. It raised more than $17,000 by Friday afternoon.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Catalina Righter contributed to this article.

