Baltimore County police are investigating a double homicide Saturday inside a Woodlawn motel.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court after a motel employee found two men dead in a room, police said.

Both men had suffered gunshot wounds, and detectives were working to determine what led up to the deaths, as well as the identities of the two men.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.