Absentee, provisional ballots could swing tight Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive

It could be the end of next week before a winner can be declared in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive, a race that ended Tuesday night with three candidates separated by just over 1,000 votes.

Johnny Olszewski Jr. held a 346-vote lead over Jim Brochin. The third leading Democrat, Vicki Almond, was 1,073 votes back from Olszewski, yet still mathematically alive.

Elections officials said there are thousands of absentee and provisional ballots still to count — though the exact number was not known as of midday Wednesday.

The county mailed out 3,585 absentee ballots to Baltimore County Democrats, and 1,279 had been returned by Monday. Absentee voters had to have ballots postmarked by Tuesday — so more may still come in — and they will be counted as long as they arrive at the election office by the final absentee count on July 6.

The first absentee canvass will be Thursday.

Elections officials also must review and count an unknown number of provisional ballots. Katie Brown, Baltimore County’s director of elections, said her staff was opening the locked boxes of provisional ballots Wednesday and preparing them for a July 5 canvass.

The provisional numbers could be larger than in typical elections. A computer glitch at the Motor Vehicle Administration affecting registration information had the potential of forcing some 80,000 voters statewide to cast provisional ballots.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Republican Al Redmer Jr., an ally of Gov. Larry Hogan who swept to victory in the GOP primary Tuesday.

While elections officials began the task of determining the winner, the three Democrats spent Wednesday thanking supporters, resting and preparing for the absentee and provisional counts.

Olszewski, a former state delegate from Dundalk, said he was “a little tired, but also energized at the same time.”

He said he’s excited about his position, but said it’s important to make sure all outstanding votes are recorded. He recognizes that a victor might not be known until the end of next week, after all absentee and provisional ballots are counted.

“I’m proud of the message we shared. It was a positive message about what’s possible in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said, adding that he heard from voters “who expressed their appreciation that this campaign started positive and ended positive.”

Brochin, a state senator from Cockeysville, said he spent Wednesday catching up on chores: doing laundry, having his cable repaired, cleaning out his car.

“I’m actually pretty calm. I’m really relieved that I gave it everything I had,” Brochin said. “I didn't leave anything out. I did everything from loaning myself my own personal money to knocking on every door I could to staying up every night until 3 a.m. editing my commercials and making sure the campaign was run the way I wanted it to run, which is fair and with integrity.”

Almond, a two-term county councilwoman from Reisterstown, would need a surge from absentee and provisional ballots to pull off a win. She did not attend an afternoon work session of the Baltimore County Council in Towson.

According to unofficial results posted by the Baltimore County Board of Elections, with 247 of 250 precincts reporting, Olszewski had 26,820 votes for 33.1 percent of the total in the Democratic primary. The three outstanding precincts represent the two absentee ballot canvasses and the provisional ballot canvass.

Brochin had 26,474 votes for 32.7 percent. Almond had 25,747 for 31.8 percent.

A fourth Democrat on the ballot, Kevin Marron, a Parkville resident who spent less than $1,000 on his campaign, tallied 2,034 votes for 2.5 percent.

As Democrats sweat out the results, Republican nominee Redmer savored his victory and began working toward the general election campaign. He planned to march in a parade in Rosedale on Wednesday and was adding events to his calendar.

His primary opponent, Del. Pat McDonough of Middle River, refused to concede and hinted he might run in the general election as a write-in candidate.

“I’m not going to endorse him and I’m not going to support him, because there are things more important than party politics,” McDonough said. “That is principle and integrity. His attacks went way over the line.”

In a televised campaign ad and mailers, Redmer had criticized McDonough as “a career politician” with a poor attendance record in the General Assembly. The ads also pointed out that McDonough’s campaign fund paid for a Cadillac SUV that he drives.

McDonough said he plans to return to his weekly show on WCBM radio and is working to create a newsletter that would appeal to “populist conservatism.”

Redmer, meanwhile, said he intends to go back to work as the state insurance commissioner Thursday after taking vacation days to campaign. He’s watching closely how the Democratic primary turns out — not only because he needs to know who is opponent will be, but because he loves politics.

“I find this stuff fun and interesting,” he said. “If you like this stuff generally, and you’ve got a close race like that, it’s like watching a football game go into overtime.”

Regarding the suspense on the Democrat side, he added, “I’m very thankful they’re doing it and not me.”

