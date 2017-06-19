Death of man, 45, in southwest Baltimore County parking lot remains under investigation

Baltimore County police are investigating the death of a man in a Baltimore Highlands parking lot who they said was held down by another man who believed he was breaking into a car.

The name of the 45-year-old man who died had not been released as of Monday evening. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said authorities had not yet been able to reach his family to notify them of his death.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Family Dollar parking lot in the 4300 block of Annapolis Road in southwest Baltimore County.

Litofsky said a witness — whose name and age have not been released — said he saw the 45-year-old man breaking into a car, held him down and shouted for others to call 911. Litofksy said other people were in the parking lot at the time of the incident, though she did not know how many.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man who had been held down was unconscious and not breathing, police say. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy. The county State's Attorney's Office will review the findings of the investigation and determine whether to file any charges, police said.

