Police: person says they may have been involved in fatal Towson cyclist hit-and-run; surveillance video released

A person who saw news reports about a fatal hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Towson this week called police Wednesday to report they may have been involved, Baltimore County police say.

The 20-year-old bicyclist, Aaron Michael Laciny, was struck by at least two vehicles in the 6200 block of Charles Street on Monday night, police say. One driver did not stop, but the other stayed at the scene and called police. Laciny was taken to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to the 300 block of Overbrook Road to meet with someone who said they had run over what they believed at the time was debris in the roadway and had damage to their vehicle, said a police spokeswoman, Officer Jennifer Peach.

The person had been on their way home Monday evening and initially "thought nothing of it," Peach said.

After seeing media reports, "they were scared that they were the one that hit the bicyclist and they called police," Peach said. "This has obviously caught our attention, so we're working hard on determining what role this vehicle played in that crash sequence, if any at all."

Peach declined to give any details about the motorist who called police, saying the person is "extremely distraught, and they're not under criminal investigation at this point."

While police initially said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at about 10:30 p.m., Peach said on Wednesday it is possible that more than two vehicles hit Laciny.

Also Wednesday, police released surveillance video from the Exxon station near the crash site. The footage shows Laciny riding south on Charles Street just before the crash, and vehicles driving away afterward.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Laciny was a graduate of Baltimore City Community College and was an intern in the Johns Hopkins University NanoEnergy Laboratory.

