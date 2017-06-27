Police release update, another video in Towson hit-and-run case

Baltimore County police said Tuesday that they have determined that the car of a person who came forward last week was involved in a fatal hit-and-run, but that it was not the first car to strike the cyclist.

Police also released an additional video of another vehicle of interest in the case in which 20-year-old Aaron Michael Laciny was struck while riding his bike in the 6200 block of N. Charles St., Towson. The car, believed to be a lighter-colored sedan, was captured on video from the Exxon gas station. The car appeared to be traveling in the same direction as Laciny, shortly after he was captured on camera passing by, police said.

Laciny was killed while riding his bike around 10:30 p.m. June 19. He was interning at Johns Hopkins University's NanoEnergy Laboratory over the summer after graduating from Baltimore City Community College.

In the video released by police, the car stops at a traffic light at the top of the video, then travels to the left side of the screen. Anyone with information on the car is asked to call 410-307-2020.

