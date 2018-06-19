Middle River development to include memorial for late Baltimore County executive Kamenetz

A prominent developer plans to honor late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz with a memorial at a development in the works in Middle River.

St. John Properties plans to include memorial features in a park area at its Greenleigh at Crossroads development along Route 43 in Middle River, part of the larger Baltimore Crossroads development, said Larry Lichtenauer, a spokesman for the company.

Edward St. John, chairman of St. John Properties, previously told the Baltimore Business Journal that he planned to erect a statue of Kamenetz.

But the company now says it is in the early stages of figuring out exactly what type of memorial would be appropriate.

Kamenetz, a Democrat who was running for governor at the time of his death last month, was a cheerleader for Baltimore Crossroads.

He often touted the extension of Route 43 and the subsequent growth in the Baltimore Crossroads area as a success story.

“We built it and they came, bringing more than 3,000 jobs to Middle River,” Kamenetz said during a speech in April.

Route 43 was extended in 2006 to connect the communities of White Marsh and Middle River, and was dubbed as a “road to opportunity.”

The 3.8-mile extension was built by the state at a cost of $68 million, linking an undeveloped 1,000-acre tract of land to Interstate 95. The Crossroads area was envisioned as a hub for manufacturing businesses and other employers that could take advantage of the prime location, though the plans have shifted in recent years toward a mix of uses.

The Greenleigh section of Crossroads represented that shift, with a planned mix of houses, offices, shops and a hotel.

St. John donated the maximum $6,000 to Kamenetz’s gubernatorial campaign last December, according to campaign finance reports. In 2015, his company donated $1,000 worth of catering services to Kamenetz’s campaign.

The Baltimore County government honored Kamenetz last month by naming an equestrian facility after him at the Center for Maryland Agriculture and Farm Park in Cockeysville.

And Kamenetz’s campaign team worked with his family to donate more than $1.3 million from his campaign account to Central Scholars, Northwest Hospital, the Maryland Zoo and the Hippodrome Foundation.

