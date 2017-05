Two adults and a young child were injured in a crash during the Thursday evening commute in the Middle River area, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were dispatched shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the cash at Martin Boulevard and Kelso Drive, just west of Martin State Airport.

The two adults were hospitalized in critical condition; the child was in serious condition. Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

