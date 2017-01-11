Former Baltimore County police chief Sheridan to replace Johnson

Former Baltimore County Police chief Terry Sheridan will return to the post, replacing Chief Jim Johnson, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced Wednesday.

Sheridan, who is also a former Maryland State Police superintendent, served as the county's police chief from 1996 to 2007, when Johnson was named to the position. Kamenetz says Sheridan will serve until the end of the county executive's term in December 2018.

Kamenetz said Sheridan will take over following Johnson's retirement Jan. 31.

"Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," Kamenetz said in a statement. "I'm excited that Terry Sheridan has agreed to return as chief. His impressive resume and impeccable reputation will assure that we continue to maintain the highest standard of service that we expect from our police department."

