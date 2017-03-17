Man, 24, found shot to death in Windsor Mill parking lot

Who is the Maryland judge in the Trump travel ban ruling?
Alison Knezevich
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a Windsor Mill parking lot Friday.

Police identified the victim as Bernie Maurice Slater of Baltimore. They said they were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Windsor Mill Road. Police found Slater lying in the parking lot across from the Windsor Inn, a crab house.

He was shot several times times in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive or suspect in the killing. They asked anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

