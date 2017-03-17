Man, 24, found shot to death in Windsor Mill parking lot

Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a Windsor Mill parking lot Friday.

Police identified the victim as Bernie Maurice Slater of Baltimore. They said they were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Windsor Mill Road. Police found Slater lying in the parking lot across from the Windsor Inn, a crab house.

He was shot several times times in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive or suspect in the killing. They asked anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

