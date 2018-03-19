Baltimore County Council wants to honor UMBC after historic showing in NCAA tourney

The Baltimore County Council wants to show its love for the underdog UMBC men's basketball team.

Councilman Tom Quirk, a Democrat who represents an area that includes the UMBC campus in Catonsville, suggested to his colleagues that the council invite the Retrievers basketball team to a future meeting.

UMBC engineered the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Friday by defeating No. 1 seed University of Virginia by 20 points. The Retreivers then fell to Kansas State in the second round of the tournament on Sunday.

Quirk said the council should honor the UMBC team. Many council members nodded in agreement.

“Talk about an all-county council resolution,” Quirk said. “They definitely earned it.”

“They are certainly deserving of a resolution. The certainly put UMBC and Baltimore County on the map,” said council Chairman Julian Jones. At one point during the meeting, Jones quizzed other members and staff whether they watched Friday’s game.

As Jones closed the meeting and wished the audience a good evening, Quirk piped up: “Go UMBC!”

In other council business, members:

- Approved a bill requiring the county executive to hold two public hearings in different parts of the county before introducing the budget.

- Approved extra funding for the jail and the fire department — a combined $6.42 million — to fund them for the rest of the fiscal year.

- Approved a resolution allowing a proposed housing development at the Sparrows Point Country Club in Dundalk to move forward in the county’s planned-unit development process.

- Introduced “Oscar’s Law,” a bill that would set standards for when pets can be left outside and would require the police department to investigate animal abuse cases. The bill is named for an Arbutus dog that died this winter. Oscar’s owner has been charged with three counts of animal abuse.

