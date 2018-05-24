Baltimore County Council meets to pass budget — and possibly select a county executive

The Baltimore County Council will meet Thursday to adopt a $3.3 billion budget — and possibly appoint a new county executive.

The 10 a.m. meeting initially was scheduled to pass a series of spending bills that will lay out the government’s budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, as well as to consider other policy issues, such as whether county employee health plans should cover 12 months of birth control.

But the death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and the question of who should replace him has overshadowed the council’s other priorities. Kamenetz, a Democrat, died of sudden cardiac arrest on May 10, leaving a leadership void at the top of county government.

Since Kamenetz’s death, the county administrative officer, Fred Homan, has been serving as acting county executive. The county’s charter authorizes the council to appoint a replacement county executive for the remainder of Kamenetz’s term, which would run through November. The individual must be the same party as Kamenetz — a Democrat — and meet age and residency requirements.

Council members, who have privately been wrestling with the decision, heard from dozens of county residents this week via email and during a public hearing on Tuesday. Many residents suggested the council pick someone who is not running for election this year.

The council is not required to make a choice Thursday — the charter does not lay out a specific timetable for the decision.

At Tuesday’s meeting, several speakers suggested the council pick Kamenetz’s chief of staff, Don Mohler. Mohler has not responded to questions about whether he would want the position.

Mohler was chief of staff for Kamenetz’s nearly eight years as county executive and before that was communications director for County Executive Jim Smith. Before working in politics, Mohler spent 30 years as an educator.

Councilwoman Vicki Almond, who is running in the Democratic primary for county executive, removed her name from consideration on Tuesday.

The budget that Kamenetz proposed to the council did not raise the rates of the county’s property tax or local income tax. Council members only have the ability to cut from the budget, not increase it or move money around. In recent years, council members have made minimal or no cuts to the budget.

The council is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

