Baltimore County Council considers tax breaks for public safety workers

The Baltimore County Council will meet Monday to decide whether to give a property tax break to police officers, firefighters and other public safety workers.

Councilman Wade Kach has proposed phasing in a property tax break of up to $2,500 for eligible public safety workers over the next three years.

With more than 2,000 people eligible, the break would result in a revenue reduction of $5.3 million per year when fully phased-in, according to a county analysis.

Kach says the tax break will help recruit public safety workers and convince them to make their home in the county.

During a public hearing last week, Kach noted that other jurisdictions — including Anne Arundel and Howard counties — have passed similar property tax credits.

“So I see down the road that Baltimore County is going to be at a disadvantage in regard to attracting police, firefighters, correctional officers, volunteers, simply because those counties are giving this property tax break,” said Kach, a Cockeysville Republican.

Those eligible for the property tax credit would include firefighters, emergency medical technicians, correctional officers, police officers and sheriff’s deputies employed by the county, as well as volunteer firefighters who accumulate a certain amount of work credits.

The measure has the support of unions and groups representing police officers, correctional officers and firefighters.

Some Democrats on the council previously expressed concerns that granting the tax credits would be too costly. Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, suggested the council might consider having the tax credit expire after a certain number of years.

The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

