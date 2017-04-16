Baltimore County Council to consider live-stream of meetings

The Baltimore County Council will consider a resolution urging more transparency in government, including the live-streaming of council meetings and worksessions.

Councilwoman Vicki Almond plans to introduce the resolution at Monday night's council meeting.

"We want to be as transparent as we can, and I think it's one of the things people are very interested in," said Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat.

Almond's resolution, if approved, would not be binding and would function largely as an official public statement of the County Council.

She said she hopes most, if not all, of her fellow council members join as co-sponsors of the resolution.

Baltimore County has lagged behind other counties and cities in offering video of the council's public meetings.

While most other large jurisdictions live-stream their meetings online and archive them on their websites, Baltimore County does not. Council meetings are recorded and broadcast later on the county's cable channel.

The council's work sessions, where members discuss bills and hear public testimony, are not recorded at all. They're held Tuesday afternoons in a conference room in the Historic Courthouse in Towson, which seats only a few dozen people, making it difficult for some county residents to attend.

"That is where the work gets done before the council meeting," Almond said of the work sessions. "When I invite people to council meetings, they say: 'Is that all you do? Say yea and nay?' So they need to see the meat of it. They need to see what we're talking about."

In order to record and stream the work sessions, the council would need to move to the larger council chambers down the hall, which would be outfitted with automated cameras, Almond said.

When Almond was chairwoman of the council last year, she had hoped to get the live-streaming underway by the end of the year.

The Baltimore Sun surveyed local governments last year and reported that Baltimore County was the only major jurisdiction in the Baltimore region not to live-stream council meetings.

Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties broadcast their meetings live on both cable TV and the internet. Harford County's council meetings are streamed live online, but the cable broadcast is delayed.

Almond said she's also looking at other ways to make the county government's actions more transparent and easier to understand. She's working on a bill that would modify the county's budget process to ensure that money is spent as intended.

The resolution being introduced Monday "is the beginning of moving that process forward and being more transparent," Almond said.

