5 Baltimore County council members fight off primary challengers to advance to general election

Five Baltimore County Council members held off primary challengers Tuesday.

Democrats Julian E. Jones Jr. of Woodstock and Tom Quirk of Oella and Republicans Todd Crandell of Dundalk, Wade Kach of Cockeysville and David Marks of Perry Hall all now advance to the general election in November.

Kach prevailed in a heated three-way race with businessman Ed Hale Jr. and researcher and grant writer Doug Zinn. Land preservation, development and education were among the top issues in the district, which runs from Lutherville to the Pennsylvania line.

“I had all the developers and everybody opposed to me,” Kach said Tuesday night. “But we’ve worked hard the last four years, and people trust us. We’re a known quantity. ... That’s why we prevailed.”

Kach will face Democrat Colleen Ebacher, a Towson University professor, in November. Ebacher defeated Bronwyn Mitchell-Strong in their primary.

Izzy Patoka prevailed in the Democratic primary race for the seat now held by Councilwoman Vicki Almond. Almond sought the party’s nomination for county executive.

Patoka beat Rick Yaffe and Harlan Zinn in the district that includes Pikesville, Owings Mills and Reisterstown.

Patoka, a former government planner who now works for LifeBridge Health, will face Republican Michael Lee, who was unopposed in the GOP primary.

On the eastern side of the county, Ryan Nawrocki, who owns a marketing and public relations firm, emerged as the winner from a crowded field of five Republicans vying to challenge Democrat Cathy Bevins of Middle River.

Education, crime and complaints about development loomed large in the race.

“Voters are anxious for a change in this council district,” Nawrocki said Tuesday night. “They’re looking for solutions to those problems.”

Bevins, who is seeking her third term on the council, was unopposed in the primary. The district includes Rosedale, White Marsh, Middle River and Parkville.

In the southwest corner of the county, Quirk defeated primary challenger Sheila Ruth, a web developer and activist who ran on a progressive platform. Quirk will face Republican Pete Melcavage II in November.

Jones, the council chairman, defeated primary challenger Derrick A. Burnett Sr. No Republicans ran in the district, which includes Woodlawn, Randallstown and parts of Owings Mills and Reisterstown.

Marks prevailed against Jay Payne in the district that includes Towson, Perry Hall and Kingsville. In the fall, he will face Alex Foley, who defeated John Michael Torsch in the Democratic primary.

In the Dundalk area, first-term councilman Todd Crandell won the GOP primary against Dave Rader, while Brian Weir won the Democratic race. Libertarian Doug Stanley has also filed for the general election.

