Baltimore County Council selects Tom Quirk as leader for 2017

Members of the Baltimore County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to select Councilman Tom Quirk as their chairman for 2017.

Quirk, a Catonsville Democrat, previously chaired the council in 2013. His selection was expected, as the council traditionally rotates the chairmanship among members of the majority party, in this case, the Democrats.

Quirk said he will focus on "continuing the long line of being fiscally responsible."

He also wants to make sure the county's plans to install air conditioning in public schools continue on track.

Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat, nominated Quirk, saying he's a strong leader.

Caption Senator Chris Van Hollen's swearing-in reenactment ceremony Vice President Joe Biden performs a swearing-in reenactment ceremony for Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen in the Old Senate Chamber. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Vice President Joe Biden performs a swearing-in reenactment ceremony for Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen in the Old Senate Chamber. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Caption MOMS remember victims & pray for change Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters United Inc. (MOMS) start the new year remembering the loss of loved ones and praying for change in Baltimore. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters United Inc. (MOMS) start the new year remembering the loss of loved ones and praying for change in Baltimore. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

"He's someone who works well with others," she said.

The nomination was seconded by Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican. Marks said he values Quirk's knowledge of fiscal issues and his private sector experience. Quirk works as a financial adviser.

Quirk takes over for Councilwoman Vicki Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat who led the council in 2016, including through the lengthy quadrennial rezoning process. Quirk and the other members thanked Almond by presenting her a gavel mounted on a plaque.

The council's first meeting of the year was brief — just 14 minutes long — as the only orders of business were the leadership election and approving a handful of routine fiscal matters.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter